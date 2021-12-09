Ask the Expert
LSU hits recruiting trail hard with new coaches

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly visited a few verbally committed players on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to try to make sure they join the Tiger football program.

One of those is four-star offensive tackle Emery Jones at Catholic High.

Frank Wilson, who just rejoined LSU, was also on the recruiting trail but his mission was to try to flip a player who recently decommitted from the Tigers.

