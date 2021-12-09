Louisiana double homicide suspect surrenders to Texas authorities

Ask the Expert
Mesquite, Texas, police say 31-year-old double homicide suspect Jamarcus J. Richardson walked into police headquarters with his parents and turned himself in on the evening of Dec. 8.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MESQUITE, Texas (KSLA) — The suspect in a double homicide in Louisiana has surrendered to authorities in Texas.

Jamarcus J. Richardson turned himself in the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 8, according to police in Mesquite, Texas.

Authorities there say the 31-year-old walked into police headquarters with his parents about 6 p.m. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail at around 8:30 p.m.

Richardson is wanted by Shreveport police on two counts of first-degree murder.

He’s accused of killing 41-year-olds Teola Booker and D’Angelo Hinton.

They were found dead in a vehicle Monday, Dec. 6.

Officers were summoned just before 12:45 a.m. that day to check out gunfire around Miles Street and Broadway Avenue in the city’s Mooretown neighborhood.

Police later found the bodies of the man and woman in a vehicle in a vacant lot. Both had been shot multiple times.

Shreveport Police Department later identified Richardson as a suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest on two counts of second-degree murder.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the double homicide to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.

RELATED:
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in vehicle; warrant issued for suspect
Jamarcus Richardson, 31.

