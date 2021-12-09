Ask the Expert
Law enforcement gives holiday shopping safety tips

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This time of year, many of the people on Santa’s nice list are getting in the giving spirit, spending more time shopping for gifts for others.

But some people making his naughty list are working overtime to try to steal from you.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office captain Rosevelt Hampton shared advice for shoppers.

“If it’s dark, don’t park there, park where you know there’s light and adequate visibility,” Hampton said.

He also said to try to shop in a group.

“They’re less likely to be a target if there are four or five people together, they normally try to prey on the person alone while they’re by themselves, try to grab the bags from them or follow them to their vehicle,” added Hampton.

With a rise in smash and grab robberies in other parts of the country, Hampton said if you see one, let deputies do their job.

“Number one don’t get involved, we all have smartphones, take photographs, see if you can get a picture of the vehicle or even the suspect, but please leave that to law enforcement, let us do the investigating, don’t put yourself in harm’s way,” Hampton said.

Deputies and security will also be patrolling throughout the holidays, making sure stores and shoppers have a safe and fun time.

