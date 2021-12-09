Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies struggle to fill the gaps

By Chris Rosato
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Recruiting has been tough this year for almost all law enforcement agencies across the board. But, despite hurdles there are still folks out there who hear the call to serve.

“We usually lose a few the first week that sign on not really sure of what they’re getting into. And then as it evolves some people say this isn’t what I thought it would be,” said Sgt.TJ Morris with Baton Rouge Police Department.

For those who have what it takes, becoming a police officer can be just what they are looking for.

“I want to be a part of the family that protects my community. I’m from Baton Rouge, so being a part of that family is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Cadet Urkedra Davis.

“I understand that I’m young and I’m only 23, but I want to be able to help the younger individuals that’s younger than me to steer them in the right direction so in hopes they can change their lives if they’re on the wrong path,” said Cadet Christopher Hagan.

But anti-police movements have made it harder to fill the gaps in departments.

“I’d say it’s not popular right now to join law enforcement when they see everything going on in the media, but it inspired me even more. There are going to be bad apples in every job, every career that you get into,” Hagan continued.

BRPD’s 88th Basic Training Academy is currently underway with a class of 26. Cadets undergo rigorous physical and mental training. The training curriculum has grown to include additional areas of policing.

“We spend a lot of time now looking at de-escalation, things like procedural justice, community-oriented policing. That gets a lot more attention now instead of just learning how to put handcuffs on people,” Morris explained.

Each cadet here, is searching for the most important thing they can get out of their new career.

“A sense of purpose...most definitely...,” said Davis.

Louisiana State Police is also hosting its 100th Training Academy for their newest recruits. And, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office just recently had its most recent training academy graduation on Tuesday. If you are looking to get involved with Baton Rouge Police, click here or call (225)389-3906.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

Catholic (BR) offensive tackle Emery Jones (50)
LSU hits recruiting trail hard with new coaches
Organizations hosting special Christmas sensory events
Organizations hosting special Christmas sensory events
1 person dead after reported shooting on Lobdell Avenue, BRPD investigating
1 person dead after reported shooting on Lobdell Avenue, BRPD investigating
Brad Davis to remain LSU O-Line coach under Brian Kelly