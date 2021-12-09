Law enforcement agencies struggle to fill the gaps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Recruiting has been tough this year for almost all law enforcement agencies across the board. But, despite hurdles there are still folks out there who hear the call to serve.

“We usually lose a few the first week that sign on not really sure of what they’re getting into. And then as it evolves some people say this isn’t what I thought it would be,” said Sgt.TJ Morris with Baton Rouge Police Department.

For those who have what it takes, becoming a police officer can be just what they are looking for.

“I want to be a part of the family that protects my community. I’m from Baton Rouge, so being a part of that family is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Cadet Urkedra Davis.

“I understand that I’m young and I’m only 23, but I want to be able to help the younger individuals that’s younger than me to steer them in the right direction so in hopes they can change their lives if they’re on the wrong path,” said Cadet Christopher Hagan.

But anti-police movements have made it harder to fill the gaps in departments.

“I’d say it’s not popular right now to join law enforcement when they see everything going on in the media, but it inspired me even more. There are going to be bad apples in every job, every career that you get into,” Hagan continued.

BRPD’s 88th Basic Training Academy is currently underway with a class of 26. Cadets undergo rigorous physical and mental training. The training curriculum has grown to include additional areas of policing.

“We spend a lot of time now looking at de-escalation, things like procedural justice, community-oriented policing. That gets a lot more attention now instead of just learning how to put handcuffs on people,” Morris explained.

Each cadet here, is searching for the most important thing they can get out of their new career.

“A sense of purpose...most definitely...,” said Davis.

Louisiana State Police is also hosting its 100th Training Academy for their newest recruits. And, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office just recently had its most recent training academy graduation on Tuesday. If you are looking to get involved with Baton Rouge Police, click here or call (225)389-3906.

