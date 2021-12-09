Iberville Parish drug trafficking organization busted

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A joint law enforcement investigation lead authorities to seize approximately 25 pounds of crystal methamphetamine valued at over $100,000, along with numerous firearms..

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, this trafficking organization is responsible for distributing large quantities of crystal methamphetamine throughout Iberville, Ascension, Assumption and East Baton Rouge Parishes.

As a result of the investigation agents arrested Reshide Wooden, Raven Harris and Denzel Gray, all of Donaldsonville, LA on numerous charges.

The extensive investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected in the near future.

