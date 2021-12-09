Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Iberville Councilman continues to give back to community

Timothy Vallet
Timothy Vallet(Timothy Vallet)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish Councilman Timothy Vallet, who represents District 11, says he is giving back to the community again this year.

This year, he bought 60 gifts for local children in the community for Christmas.

Back In November, Vallet handed out 50 Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need.

Some turkeys were given to churches and others were given directly to individuals.

RELATED: Iberville councilman gives out 50 turkeys to needy families in community

“My two brothers and I were fortunate coming up. We never went to bed hungry and always had a Christmas gift under the Christmas tree on Christmas morning. It must be an awful feeling to wake up Christmas morning without a gift. Well I’m going to make sure 60 children have a little something on Christmas morning. If u can give to a child for Christmas! Merry Christmas to everyone!” said Vallet.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

Voodoo Fest
Voodoo Fest organizers refunding ticketholders as a ‘goodwill gesture’
Reminders for avoiding contractor fraud
Reminders for avoiding contractor fraud
Lijames Powell
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Eaton Street
Louisiana officials give tips to avoid becoming a victim of contractor fraud