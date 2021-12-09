Iberville Councilman continues to give back to community

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish Councilman Timothy Vallet, who represents District 11, says he is giving back to the community again this year .

This year, he bought 60 gifts for local children in the community for Christmas.

Back In November, Vallet handed out 50 Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need.

Some turkeys were given to churches and others were given directly to individuals.

“My two brothers and I were fortunate coming up. We never went to bed hungry and always had a Christmas gift under the Christmas tree on Christmas morning. It must be an awful feeling to wake up Christmas morning without a gift. Well I’m going to make sure 60 children have a little something on Christmas morning. If u can give to a child for Christmas! Merry Christmas to everyone!” said Vallet.

