FEMA offering rebuilding advice at Home Depot in Denham Springs until Dec. 11

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you may be repairing or rebuilding your homes after Hurricane Ida. If that’s you, FEMA will be offering rebuilding advice at Home Depot in Denham Springs from Dec. 6 to 11.

The address is 2255 Home Depot Drive Denham Springs. FEMA mitigation specialists will be available from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

FEMA mitigation specialists will discuss the damage and how to reduce risk in future disasters.

Mitigation advisors will also give tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage such as high winds and water. They will also have information about selecting contractors, flood insurance, roof repair and other topics.

Call 833-FEMA-4-US or 833-336-2487 to speak to a mitigation specialist. You can email a specialist at FEMA-LAMit@fema.dhs.gov.

