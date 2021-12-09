Family of baby killed in Memorial Day triple shooting helping others ahead of Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The holidays are meant to celebrate with the people you love, but for Hope Provost, her holidays will never be the same.

“To have my grandbaby ripped from me and stolen from me the way she was, I don’t think I’ll ever get over that,” said Provost.

Her granddaughter, 1-year-old Ja’Tyri Brown, was one of three people killed at the Fairway View Apartment on Memorial Day, May 31.

Brown was at the pool with her parents when she was shot and killed.

“She was supposed to go to Disney World for her second birthday. Of course, that didn’t happen. Christmas, I have so many things in a cart that I was going to buy for her, but it’s still sitting there, but she’s no longer with me,” said Provost.

Provost planned to pull out the stops for her granddaughter this Christmas before she was killed, but instead of sitting around and mourning, the family decided to do something different.

“I didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving, and I’m not going to celebrate Christmas. The only thing I’m doing for Christmas is for the JT Brown Movement. Anything else personal, Christmas won’t be celebrated,” she said.

The family will hold a ‘Stop the Violence’ Bike Rally next Saturday, Dec. 18, and will also give away dozens of bikes on Thursday, Dec. 23 as a part of the ‘JT Brown Movement’.

Provost said the nonprofit was created as a way to cope, but to also keep her legacy alive. She said it will serve as a community outreach program to show everyone violence is not the answer.

“We’re going to do anything that we need to do in the community to try to get kids together so they can see that it’s other things to do than picking up a gun,” she said.

Provost said the goal is to keep this going for years to come.

”This is something we’re not doing just because her death is fresh. This is something we’re going to continue doing, and hopefully, and we’re praying that movement gets bigger so I can take it to other states,” she said.

Provost hopes that by doing this work, that one day, she can forgive the people that took her baby away.

”Anybody that had anything to do with my baby’s death, I cannot forgive them. Not right now. I know I will have to for myself if I want to see her again, but at this point and time, I have no forgiveness in my heart,” she said.

For now, Provost said she’ll continue to do what she believes is the only thing she can do.

”This is going to go on until God calls me home. I will not let my baby’s name die,” said Provost.

“The people of Baton Rouge will not forget her name. The people that took her from us will not forget her name. Every time you look around, you will see a pink shirt. You will not forget about her,” she said.

The Bike Ride will take place Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at 1800 May St. The family is asking for everyone to wear a shade of pink.

The Bike Raffle will take place Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. at Longfellow Park. Provost said there will be free food, music, and prizes. She said dozens of bikes will be handed out and each child that comes will walk away with at least one toy.

For more information, you can follow the JT Brown Movement on both Facebook and Instagram.

