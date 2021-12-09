Dennis Perkins, Cynthia Perkins will not appear in court Thursday

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, Dennis Perkins, and his ex-wife, Cynthia Perkins, a former school teacher, will not appear in court Thursday, Dec. 9.

The pair, who are accused of grotesque sex crimes against children, will not show up in court again until their trial dates.

Dennis Perkins was originally scheduled to appear in court this afternoon, but his attorney says that appearance has been cancelled since there are no updates to the case.

RELATED LINKS:

Attorney Jarret Ambeau says he is still waiting for the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office to turn over evidence, as ordered during the last pre-trial hearing.

Cynthia Perkins’ trial date has been set for Feb. 14, 2022.

The trial for Dennis Perkins has been set for May 17, 2022.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.