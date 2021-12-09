CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for armed robbery.

According to detectives, they are searching for Christian Johnson.

Johnson is wanted on alleged charge of armed robbery. (EBRSO)

Johnson is wanted on an alleged charge of armed robbery.

If you have information on Johnson please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.