YOUR MONEY: Debt collectors can now contact you through social media

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The next friend request or social media message you get could be from a debt collector.

It is now legal for them to do that.

About a year ago, I explained - what was then - a new rule laid out by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

As of November 30th, the “Debt Collection Rule” went into effect.

That means debt collectors can contact you through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

That’s on top of what they can already do to reach you through phone calls, text, or email.

But they must follow certain rules when they use social media to reach you.

1) The message must be private. Debt collectors cannot be on a post or platform visible to your friends, contacts or followers.

2) The debt collector must identify themselves.

3) They have to tell you how to simply opt out of social media communications to stop getting messages from them.

If a debt collector reaches out to you through social media make sure the debt they’re calling about is actually yours.

If there is someone out there with the same name as you and that person has a bill in collections the debt collector can still call you and ask you to pay it.

A good way to stay on top of your finances is to check your credit often. Experts recommend checking it every week.

Due to the pandemic, AnnualCreditReport.com provides free credit reports each week.

This website is set up by the three major credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax, and Transunion.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.