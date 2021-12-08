Ask the Expert
Three escaped Bridge City juveniles returned to custody

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three juveniles who escaped from the Bridge City Youth Center have been apprehended and returned to custody, officials say.

The teens escaped on Sun., Nov. 21.

Damarion Simmons, 16, was captured in Jefferson Parish. Devantae Payne, 14, was apprehended in St. Bernard Parish. Errol Gillett, 18, was captured in Livingston Parish.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 teens escape from Bridge City juvenile detention center

Gillett was in the detention center after being adjudicated delinquent for multiple incidents of armed robbery and vehicle theft.

Simmons, of Pointe Coupee Parish, was incarcerated for theft and sexual battery charges.

Payne is from St. Bernard Parish, the OJJ said. It was not immediately clear what his charges were.

