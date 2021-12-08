St. Helena children eligible for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - DEMCO launched a funding partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Wednesday, Dec. 8 in St. Helena Parish with administrative partner and local affiliate Volunteers of America.

First Lady Donna Edwards welcomed children and caregivers gathered at the Dennis Mills Early Learning Center. In a pre-recorded video message, Edwards thanked DEMCO for providing funding to support literacy for children.

“This program funded in partnership with DEMCO demonstrates their commitment to their co-op members and the communities they serve, so we thank them for their commitment to enriching children’s lives through reading,” said Edwards. “This program certainly inspires a love of reading - how exciting it is to go to the mailbox each month to find your special book!”

David Latona, DEMCO vice president of marketing and member services, read the book “Stormy Night” to the children and guests.

“A co-op is more than a monthly bill, and this book-gifting program is a meaningful way to add lasting value to members’ lives,” said Latona.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a free literacy program created by the country music star to inspire a love of reading for children five years old and younger. Nearly 2 million children in the United States and four other countries receive age appropriate books, each with a personalized label and a message from Parton herself.

DEMCO is the sponsor for this program in St. Helena Parish. Anyone in St. Helena Parish, regardless of DEMCO member status, can register their child age 0-5 to participate. Eight to ten weeks after a registration form has been received, one book will arrive each month in the mail addressed to the child enrolled in the program at their home address.

For more information or to register a child 0-5 years old who resides in St. Helena Parish, visit https://demco.org/community/imaginationlibrary.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.