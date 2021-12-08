Ask the Expert
Southern University President-Chancellor Search Committee to meet virtually Wednesday

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University President-Chancellor Search Committee will meet virtually at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE MEETING AGENDA.

RELATED: Eric Dooley officially introduced as the new football coach at Southern University

TO WATCH A LIVE STREAM OF THE MEETING, CLICK HERE.

RELATED: Southern University announces COVID vaccination policy, deadlines for exemptions

For more information about the university’s search for President-Chancellor, CLICK HERE.

