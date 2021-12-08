Southern University President-Chancellor Search Committee to meet virtually Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University President-Chancellor Search Committee will meet virtually at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

RELATED: Eric Dooley officially introduced as the new football coach at Southern University

RELATED: Southern University announces COVID vaccination policy, deadlines for exemptions

For more information about the university’s search for President-Chancellor, CLICK HERE .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.