Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU DE Landon Jackson enters transfer portal

LSU defensive end Landon Jackson (40)
LSU defensive end Landon Jackson (40)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end Landon Jackson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report by 247Sports.

On3′s Matt Zenitz was credited as first reporting the move by Jackson, 247Sports added.

The 6-foot-7, 270-pound edge rusher from Texarkana, Texas, played in only five games as a true freshman with the Tigers and didn’t record any stats.

He joined LSU as the No. 8 edge rusher in the nation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

Brian Polian
LSU names Brian Polian as new special teams coordinator
Eric Dooley officially introduced as the new football coach at Southern University
Eric Dooley officially introduced as the new football coach at Southern University
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal
McNeese head coach Frank Wilson
Frank Wilson named associate head football coach at LSU