Morning fog & showers, drier afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll have a pair of weather hazards to deal with through the morning commute as both scattered showers and areas of dense fog impact the area. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for our area through 10 a.m.

And scattered showers will impact us through about mid-morning before drier conditions settle in as a quick-moving upper-air disturbance slides to our east.

Once the rains exit by late morning, we should see a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon, with somewhat warmer temperatures as highs climb into the upper 60s.

The drier conditions expected this afternoon will be short-lived as scattered showers and t-storms return to the area on Thursday. We’ll also see a more significant warm-up, with highs reaching the upper 70s after a morning start in the low 50s.

By Friday, the headline will be near-record highs. I’ve got a forecast high of 82° for Baton Rouge, which would tie the record last set in 2007. Isolated showers will be possible to close out the week, but most of us will stay dry, with rain chances only at 20%.

That changes on Saturday as another round of widespread showers and t-storms impacts the area in association with a cold front. A few strong storms aren’t out of the question, with the Storm Prediction Center currently outlining a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather just northwest of Baton Rouge from Friday into early Saturday morning.

It’s quite possible in subsequent outlooks that we’ll see that 1/5 risk expanded eastward. Showers and t-storms will be likely Saturday morning, with rains likely coming to an end by mid-afternoon for most.

In the wake of that front, drier and cooler weather will return from Sunday into early next week. Sunday shapes up to be the coolest of our 10-day outlook, with a morning start in the upper 30s, and highs only near 60°. Building high pressure should result in moderating temperatures for next week.

