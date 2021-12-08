Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mark Ingram joins Cam Jordan on Saints COVID list ahead of Jets game

By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been placed on the COVID list, Jeff Duncan reports.

Ingram will join defensive end Cam Jordan as the second person this week to test positive. Jordan’s COVID-positive status was announced on Monday.

According to Duncan, Ingram is vaccinated and could return if he has no symptoms and two negative tests.

The Saints will also be without wideout Deonte Harris, who currently has the most receiving yards on the team.

RELATED STORIES

Kamara is primed for return to starting lineup

Cam Jordan placed on COVID list; Deonte Harris suspended

Deuce and Juan 2-minute drill: Talking Taysom

Ingram, a Saints 2011 first-round pick, arrived back in New Orleans in a midseason trade with the Houston Texans. He’s currently second on the team with 233 rushing yards.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Former Saints player attacked inmate over socks before in-custody death, records show
Saints are 5-7 on the season
Deuce and Juan 2-minute drill: Talking Taysom
Saints' Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games and Cam Jordan has been placed on the...
Cam Jordan placed on COVID list; Deonte Harris suspended
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL...
Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady