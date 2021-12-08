Managing your holiday shipping expectations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Making sure your family and friends have happy holidays this year may require you to get an early start.

“I wanted to do it ahead of time instead of wait until the last minute,” one local woman said.

Denise Hatcher sent gifts to her family for Christmas Wednesday.

“I’m hoping it’ll get there on time, it said it’d get there by Friday, but that’s a guess,” Hatcher said.

FedEx, UPS, and the postal service all said you need to give yourself plenty of time to send packages. Kait Harrison, the owner of Posh boutique in Baton Rouge, said they haven’t had issues getting inventory delivered to their store, but their online orders have had delays.

“So we ship every single day and we bring things to the post office every day after we close but then what they do with it after that is on them and sometimes they are delayed normally it takes them about 2-3 business days to get to the customers, and now customers are telling us it’s taking 7-10 days,” Harrison said.

She understands the post office like many businesses, has faced staff shortages.

“I think everyone’s experiencing it, having trouble finding employees, so I feel like that’s kind of the issue with the post office and they’re having trouble with finding with finding carriers to deliver the mail,” Harrison said.

But a spokesperson for USPS said they are working to stay financially afloat.

“We hired 40 thousand additional employees this season. Last year we had a lot of challenges because so many people shopped online and also the pandemic, we had a lot of people out,” David Walton said.

In addition to getting started early, post office officials said to make sure you’re writing the address clearly, including a zip code and using a sturdy box.

UPS shipping deadlines:

3-day shipping: December 21st.

2nd Day air: December 22nd.

Next Day Air: December 23rd.

They can also be calculated here: https://wwwapps.ups.com/calTimeCost?loc=en_US

FedEx Deadlines can be found here: https://www.fedex.com/en-us/holiday/last-days-to-ship.html

