Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU names Brian Polian as new special teams coordinator

Brian Polian
Brian Polian(LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Brian Polian, whose experience coaching special teams spans nearly two decades, has been named special teams coordinator at LSU, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Wednesday.

Polian replaces Greg McMahon, who announced his retirement from LSU on Tuesday.

LSU special teams coach Greg McMahon
LSU special teams coach Greg McMahon(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)

“Brian Polian brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our staff,” Kelly said. “He is a relentless recruiter whose special teams units routinely rank at the top of the country, and his work ethic, attention to detail, and ability to connect and communicate with student-athletes are unmatched. I know he will hit the ground running in Baton Rouge and make an immediate impact on our program.”

Polian comes to LSU from Notre Dame, where he has spent the past five years on Kelly’s staff. In those five years, Notre Dame won a combined 54 games and made two appearances in the College Football Playoffs.

“I’m honored and grateful to join Coach Kelly’s staff at LSU and work with some of the very best student-athletes and coaches in the country,” Polian said. “I share Coach Kelly’s vision for sustained excellence for LSU Football, his belief in our ability to compete for championships every year, and his passion for holistically developing elite student-athletes, and I am eager to do my part in realizing that vision for this program. My family and I are excited to begin this new adventure and to call Baton Rouge home.”

Polian, the son of longtime NFL executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Polian, is considered one of the top special teams coordinators in college football. In addition to his time as an assistant coach, he also served as the head coach at Nevada for four years, leading the Wolfpack to a pair of bowl appearances.

CLICK HERE for more.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

LSU defensive end Landon Jackson (40)
REPORT: LSU DE Landon Jackson enters transfer portal
Eric Dooley officially introduced as the new football coach at Southern University
Eric Dooley officially introduced as the new football coach at Southern University
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal
McNeese head coach Frank Wilson
Frank Wilson named associate head football coach at LSU