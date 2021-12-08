LSU DB coach Corey Raymond headed to Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond is leaving the football program for Florida, he confirmed to WAFB sports reporter Jacques Doucet on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The New Iberia native has not only been the leader of “DBU” but was also important on the recruiting trail. He just finished his 10th season coaching at LSU and is a former Tiger player.

It was previously reported that Raymond was one of two assistants expected to be retained by new head coach Brian Kelly.

RELATED: REPORT: 2 key LSU assistants expected to be retained by Brian Kelly

Raymond will now be joining new head coach Billy Napier in “The Swamp.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.