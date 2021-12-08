The last Popeye’s buffet in the world has closed for good, says Lafayette radio station

LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - It’s the end of a delicious era.

A radio station in Cajun Country is reporting that the last remaining Popeye’s buffet in the world, located on Pinhook Road in Lafayette, has closed for good.

“While the restaurant will remain open serving their regular menu, the buffet option will not be returning once indoor dining opens back up to the public,” Hot 107.9 reported.

Read More: Last Remaining Popeyes Buffet in the World is Officially Closed | https://1079ishot.com/popeyes-buffet-closed-lafayette/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.