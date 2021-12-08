La. tech companies to hold virtual job fair Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tech industry is booming right now and it’s no different in Louisiana. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, more than a dozen companies around the Bayou State are looking to hire new employees.

LED FastStart will host a virtual career fair to connect those looking for a job with opportunities in the state’s growing digital sector.

The career will fair will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

14 companies across the state that will participate in the career fair include:

General Informatics in Baton Rouge

Premier Health in Baton Rouge

Rural Staffing in Baton Rouge

Sparkhound in Baton Rouge

GDIT in Bossier City

Globalstar in Covington

CGI in Lafayette

L3 Harris in Lafayette

LHC Group in Lafayette

Perficient in Lafayette

IBM in Monroe

DXC Technology in New Orleans

Excella in New Orleans

Praeses LLC in Shreveport

Job seekers who have registered will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ virtual booths, research the companies and see the opportunities that are best fit for them. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with company representatives.

Registration is open to all job seekers in Louisiana and out of state who are interested in careers in the digital media industry.

