La. tech companies to hold virtual job fair Dec. 15

14 companies from across the state have agreed to participate in the career fair.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tech industry is booming right now and it’s no different in Louisiana. On Wednesday, Dec. 15, more than a dozen companies around the Bayou State are looking to hire new employees.

LED FastStart will host a virtual career fair to connect those looking for a job with opportunities in the state’s growing digital sector.

TO REGISTER, CLICK HERE.

The career will fair will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

14 companies across the state that will participate in the career fair include:

  • General Informatics in Baton Rouge
  • Premier Health in Baton Rouge
  • Rural Staffing in Baton Rouge
  • Sparkhound in Baton Rouge
  • GDIT in Bossier City
  • Globalstar in Covington
  • CGI in Lafayette
  • L3 Harris in Lafayette
  • LHC Group in Lafayette
  • Perficient in Lafayette
  • IBM in Monroe
  • DXC Technology in New Orleans
  • Excella in New Orleans
  • Praeses LLC in Shreveport

Job seekers who have registered will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ virtual booths, research the companies and see the opportunities that are best fit for them. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with company representatives.

Registration is open to all job seekers in Louisiana and out of state who are interested in careers in the digital media industry.

