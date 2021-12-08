Ask the Expert
Hundreds of children need to be adopted in Salvation Army Angel Tree Program

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army said there are still quite a few more children that need to be adopted for their Angel Tree Program. This is where they collect toys and new clothing for children of all ages.

According to the Salvation Army, many have to choose between keeping the lights on and putting food on the table this year. They need your help to bring a joyful Christmas to thousands of children.

TO ADOPT A CHILD, CLICK HERE.

You can also visit www.salvationarmybr.org.

Donations can be dropped off Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7361 Airline Highway.

