Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

How to keep holiday packages safe from porch pirates

By CNN
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday season is in full swing and with many people doing most of their shopping online this December, experts warn “porch pirates” are busy this time of year.

“People are just grabbing anything. So, sometimes you might just have socks coming. I think, ‘Why would somebody steal that?’ They’re not stealing socks. They’re stealing whatever is in that package,” Douglas Parisi with SafeDefend said.

A survery from the National Retail Federation finds consumers have a strong preference for online shopping.

Parisi says there are five ways to help ensure packages on your doorstep do not get stolen.

“There’s a lot of things that we can do to be proactive that don’t cost a lot of money,” he said.

You should keep packages out of sight and also update delivery instructions to choose a drop-off location other than the front porch.

You can also have your packages delivered to a neighbor’s house if they will be home or to work.

Parisi also suggests putting up a sign.

”When they walk up there and all of a sudden they see a sign that says ‘smile on camera,’ even if you don’t have a camera, they’re still going to pause and probably walk the other way,” he said.

Also, be sure to track your packages and turn on delivery notifications.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

This image provided by AstraZeneca in December 2021 shows packaging and vials for the company's...
US OKs new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. A...
Explainer: What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?
College students try to jump and climb over the former bridge to Tigerland over the weekend.
Fundraiser kicks off to build walkway to Tigerland while bridge repairs are underway
FILE - Spc. Brady McNeil, a radiologist with the Vermont Army National Guard, draws up a dose...
CDC chief: US omicron cases appear mostly mild so far
Loranger woman Killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash