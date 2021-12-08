Fundraiser kicks off to build walkway to Tigerland while bridge repairs are underway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A number of bars in the popular college hangout spot called Tigerland, are teaming up with Bud Light to build a pedestrian bridge on Alvin Dark Avenue and Nicholson Drive.

The new campaign even has a hashtag and slogan, “#BLBUILDTHATBRIDGE. Leading you back to your local watering hole safely.”

The bridge for cars to drive over is being replaced and has been closed since November 29. It is expected to remain closed until mid-2022.

But over the past weekend, videos posted on social media to accounts, show college students trying to jump and climb over the former site of the bridge. Some were even injured while attempting to do so .

Baton Rouge-based Budweiser distributor, Mockler Beverage Company, is also behind the campaign to build a pedestrian bridge during the construction of a new bridge.

In a post on Instagram the company said, “As many of you may know the bridge that leads into Tigerland currently known as the Bob Pettit Boulevard Bridge is temporarily closed leaving this beloved, high traffic area with only one safe way in and out. Due to the lack of access into this area and the safety of patrons being compromised, we decided to create a GoFundMe to help build a pedestrian bridge for Tigerland so that we can safely bring the fun back into the area. This pedestrian bridge has been long overdue, so let’s make it happen. Our friends at Bud Light have decided to be the FIRST donation of $5,000 dollars! Join in and help us make this happen... Leading you back to your local watering hole safely! #BLBuildThatBridge”

The detour route for now is Bridghtside Drive to Alvin Dark Avenue.

East Baton Rouge Parish City-Officials say changes could be coming to the construction site to promote safety.

“As work is now underway to replace the bridge on Bob Pettit Boulevard, City-Parish will continue to emphasize the need to safely access the area from Brightside Drive,” said Mark Armstrong, chief communications officer for City of Baton Rouge - Parish of East Baton Rouge.

“At the same time, City-Parish is continuing to have conversations with area businesses about their proposed alternatives like a pedestrian bridge,” Armstrong said. “It is unlikely regulators or the railroad company would approve such a project in a timely manner, but City-Parish will continue to work with the business owners to potentially pursue the option. The bridge is being replaced because of safety concerns, and the new structure will be more durable and allow for better drainage. In regards to increased police presence in the area during construction, City-Parish is considering options but must also be prudent on behalf of our taxpayers.”

The GoFundMe for the pedestrian bridge says, “Due to the lack of access into this area and the safety of patrons being compromised, we decided to create a GoFundMe to help build a pedestrian bridge for Tigerland so that we can safely bring the fun back into the area. This pedestrian bridge has been long overdue, so let’s make it happen.”

