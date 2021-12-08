District Attorney’s Office moving forward to seek death penalty for accused cop killer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore is doing something he’s rarely done since taking office back in 2009.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the man accused of killing Baton Rouge Police Lt. Glen Dale Hutto Jr. last year.

Ronnie Kato is also accused of shooting and injuring Hutto’s partner, Corporal Derrick Maglone, and allegedly shooting and killing his fiancé's father, Curtis Richardson, before that.

“These are things, decisions, that we don’t make lightly,” said Hillar Moore, EBRDA.

Moore said this is maybe the third time he’s ever chosen to go this far in a case: to try and convince a jury to sentence the accused cop killer to death.

“As you know, he’s (Kato) presumed innocent, and we’re going to give him every benefit of the doubt. But we take our burden seriously, and we plan on moving forward,” said Moore.

It was back in April of 2020 when police say Kato allegedly shot and killed his fiancé's father. He’s accused of then opening fire on the officers who responded to the scene.

“I think you’ll really have to wait to see all of the evidence, and just to see how it all went down,” said Moore.

Lt. Hutto did not make it. And, Cpl. Maglone was badly injured and spent a lot of time in the hospital.

“It’s the language that’s involved, it’s the transmission, the audio transmission, I mean it was really painful to go through even for me, but I’m sure for the families,” said Moore.

Moore said a jury will have to find the defendant guilty first before prosecutors can then push for the death penalty.

“Wait 24 hours, then you come back again. Then, you start presenting the aggravating circumstances as to why do you think, who do you think the jury should consider,” said Moore.

The defense attorneys will have that same option to plead their case to spare Kato’s life. Attorney Franz Borghardt is on the defense team.

“Historically, I don’t think I have ever objected to the dismissal of a 1st degree murder case, although it doesn’t significantly change anything in this case. The state is seeking the death penalty and our job is to keep him alive. That is our focus,” said Borghardt.

But, the Baton Rouge Police Union supports Moore’s decision for the death penalty in this case.

“We want to let the justice system work and see how it turns out. But I think him actually seeking the death penalty with what he’s seen in this case is on point,” said Brandon O’Neal, president of the Baton Rouge Union of Police.

Prosecutors have dismissed the first degree murder charges against Kato for the death of Curtis Richardson because there were no witnesses who were cooperating.

Kato’s trial date is set for sometime next year.

