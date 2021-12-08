Business leaders optimistic about Baton Rouge’s economy, concerned about labor shortages derailing recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For every person unemployed in the Capital Region, leaders with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber say there are roughly three jobs available.

It is a statistic that is not as easily explained as stated but one which Andrew Fitzgerald, Senior V.P. of Business Intelligence for BRAC said could derail the economic recovery Baton Rouge is experiencing.

“It used to be, we just didn’t have enough quality jobs for all the people looking,” Fitzgerald said. “Now we have more than enough quality jobs but not enough labor force in order to fill them all.”

Overall Fitzgerald said Baton Rouge has mostly bounced back from the pandemic lows; the economy has recovered roughly half the jobs it lost, unemployment is lower than pracademic, and more people are moving into the region. The biggest problem facing Baton Rouge, keeping talent in the region and increasing the labor force.

BRAC laid out its economic forecast for the Capital Region, you can view it here.

