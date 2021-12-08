Brad Davis to remain LSU O-Line coach under Brian Kelly

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Brad Davis will remain as LSU’s offensive line coach, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Wednesday.

Davis, a Baton Rouge native who is currently serving as LSU’s interim head coach for the Texas Bowl, is in his first season with the Tigers. He joined the LSU staff in June after one season at Arkansas.

“Brad Davis is an exceptional teacher of the game and leader of young men, and his passion and dedication to this university and this community are second to none,” Kelly said. “Our offensive line has made tremendous strides under his leadership this season, and his expertise and technical knowledge of offensive line play will remain vital to our program. We are thrilled he will continue to recruit and develop elite student-athletes at LSU.”

“As a Baton Rouge native, I’m extremely grateful to represent LSU, and I remain fully committed to helping Coach Kelly and this staff win championships,” Davis said. “I’m going to continue to work as hard as I can to give our student-athletes the best opportunity for success and to make our fans proud.”

In his first year with the Tigers in 2021, Davis developed an offensive line that improved each week of the season. Despite starting 11 different players on the offensive line, the most of any school in the nation, Davis’ group played its best football during the final month of the regular season.

LSU had only one offensive lineman start every game (center Liam Shanahan), and the Tigers used nine different starting lineups. LSU started the same offensive line in back-to-back games just twice in 2021.

LSU’s 2021 offensive line featured All-SEC guard Ed Ingram along with Shanahan and senior tackle Austin Deculus, who has appeared in more games (60) than any player in school history. The line also helped pave the way for 1,000-yard rusher Ty Davis-Price.

