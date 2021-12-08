Ask the Expert
Airline Highway closed in LaPlace for possibly fatal accident involving 18-wheeler, sheriff says

Airline Highway (U.S. 61) was closed in both directions Wednesday morning (Dec. 8) as officials...
Airline Highway (U.S. 61) was closed in both directions Wednesday morning (Dec. 8) as officials worked to clear a possibly fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and a car at Windsor Street, St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - Airline Highway was closed in both directions Wednesday morning (Dec. 8), as authorities worked to investigate and clear a possibly fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler and a car, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said.

The accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on U.S. 61 (Airline Highway) at Windsor Street, near the River Forest subdivision, Tregre said.

The two-vehicle wreck under foggy conditions caused serious injuries to one occupant, who appeared unlikely to survive, Tregre said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

