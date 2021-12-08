1 person dead after reported shooting on Lobdell Avenue, BRPD investigating
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a reported shooting left one person dead Wednesday morning.
According to a spokesman with BRPD, police responded to the 2100 block of Lobdell Avenue in reference to a shooting around 9:25 a.m. Dec. 8.
Police say the victim died as a result of their injuries.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
