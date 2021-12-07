Ask the Expert
Woman accused of attacking boyfriend in Boyce

Christina Miller
Christina Miller(Source: Boyce Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A woman has been accused of attacking her boyfriend in Boyce on December 4, 2021.

The Boyce Police Department said Christine Miller, 51, has been charged with simple domestic battery, disturbing the peace, attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and resisting an officer.

BPD’s report states that the incident resulted from Miller wanting to cook food earlier in the morning. The boyfriend claims that Miller attacked him and he went out to his aunt and cousin, the owners of the property, and they had to force her out of their trailer physically. BPD said the neighbors heard screaming that became so intense that they decided to call the police. Also, one neighbor claimed they witnessed Miller striking the boyfriend several times. Witnesses also said they could hear items being thrown and glass breaking. The boyfriend also claims Miller allegedly attempted to get back in the home by kicking and punching the door. BPD said the boyfriend did have deep gashes to his arms, upper torso and face.

When they attempted to arrest her, BPD said Miller resisted them and had to be physically restrained.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted BPD with the incident.

