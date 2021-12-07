USS KIDD remembers attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago

Information provided by USS KIDD Veterans Museum:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Veterans and community members are invited to the USS KIDD Veterans Museum’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony on Tuesday, December 7. The observance will be held aboard USS KIDD beginning at 11:55 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. The program is hosted by USS KIDD staff and volunteers. Music will be provided by the Marine Forces Reserve Band from New Orleans.

Among the guests at the service will be several Sailors from the active-duty USS KIDD DDG-100. Commanding Officer CDR Matt Noland, a Baton Rouge native, plus three of his crew, Chief Petty Officer Cameron Cauthen, Logistics Specialist Seaman Richard McClain, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Basilo Hernandez will be aboard for this special occasion.

CDR Noland commented, “We are coming to Baton Rouge because we want to maintain a connection between our history and the future of KIDD. DD-661 is our namesake, and one

of the most decorated warships from the Second World War. It is an honor to have her as part of our own legacy and very special to have the opportunity to remember Pearl Harbor onboard with some of my most accomplished young Sailors from her modern namesake, DDG-100.”

On Sunday, December 7, 1941, just before 8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time, Imperial Japanese airplanes and submarines attacked the United States Pacific Fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor and the 14th Pursuit Wing at Wheeler Army Airfield. More than 2400 American military personnel were killed in the attack. Among those lost were Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd, Sr., after whom the USS KIDD is named, and 46 native sons of Louisiana. The next day, America entered World War II.

“The Pearl Harbor attack is never far from memory,” said Tim NesSmith, USS KIDD Ship Superintendent. “Every sailor that arrives at Pearl Harbor stands on the rail and renders honors to the USS ARIZONA and her crew as their ship passes the site of her wreckage. It is a lesson and a warning to every generation to always remain vigilant.”

Immediately following the Pearl Harbor Day service, there will be a memorial ceremony ashore for a more recent tragic event. The Coast Guard buoy tender WHITE ALDER was lost in a collision on the Mississippi River near White Castle on December 7, 1968. Members of the USCG Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge will honor the 17 crew that went down with their ship. Like the crew of the ARIZONA, the WHITE ALDER’s crew is entombed aboard their ship on the river’s bottom.

The USS KIDD Veterans Museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Admission is charged. The Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony will begin at 11:55 a.m. aboard USS KIDD with the USCGC WHITE ALDER ceremony following immediately afterward at the WHITE ALDER Memorial. Both services are open to the public at no charge.

