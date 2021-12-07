Ask the Expert
St. Helena Parish School District announces return to full COVID protocols

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish school district has announced they will be returning to full COVID-19 protocols.

According to officials with the school, two new COVID-19 cases were reported last week and two more on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The COVID-19 protocols will be effective immediately.

The school district is also urging all students and parents to remain diligent these two weeks before the holiday break.

