Some college students injured after attempting to cross closed bridge to Tigerland this past weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One week after a busy bridge to get into Tigerland was closed, some college students are trying to maneuver their way around the construction work by any means necessary.

Videos posted on social media over the weekend to accounts like @lsubarstool and @oldrowlsu show college students trying to jump and climb over the former site of the bridge. Some were even injured while attempting to do so.

Baton Rouge transportation officials announced that Bob Pettit Boulevard Bridge, which many use to get to Tigerland, will be closed for several months while it is being replaced.

The bridge is located between Alvin Dark Avenue and Nicholson Drive. It will be closed beginning Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at 5 a.m. It is expected to remain closed until mid-2022.

One student, who did not want to be identified, had to be sent to the emergency room with a Grade 3 Ankle Sprain after attempting to cross the construction site to get home from the popular bars.

Below is a photo of her ankle she provided to WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

An LSU student's ankle is sprained after after an attempt by the student to cross the closed bridge to Tigerland. (WAFB)

Baton Rouge EMS officials said they were called out twice over the weekend to that intersection for minor injuries from falls.

“As work is now underway to replace the bridge on Bob Pettit Boulevard, City-Parish will continue to emphasize the need to safely access the area from Brightside Drive,” said Mark Armstrong, chief communications officer for City of Baton Rouge - Parish of East Baton Rouge.

“At the same time, City-Parish is continuing to have conversations with area businesses about their proposed alternatives like a pedestrian bridge,” Armstrong said. “It is unlikely regulators or the railroad company would approve such a project in a timely manner, but City-Parish will continue to work with the business owners to potentially pursue the option. The bridge is being replaced because of safety concerns, and the new structure will be more durable and allow for better drainage. In regards to increased police presence in the area during construction, City-Parish is considering options but must also be prudent on behalf of our taxpayers.”

The detour route will be Brightside Drive to Alvin Dark Avenue.

RELATED STORY

Bridge into Tigerland closing for replacement; closure expected to last months

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.