Lingering showers, much cooler today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The cold front that delivered a good bit of rain to the area on Monday has stalled along our coast and will keep clouds and a chance of showers in the forecast today.

Generally overcast skies will result in little movement in our temperatures through the day, with highs around metro Baton Rouge only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Those closer to the coast will be a little warmer, while areas farther inland may only reach the low to mid-50s. Scattered, generally light showers will be possible throughout the day.

Radar and Clouds on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. (WAFB)

An upper-air disturbance moving eastward along the northern Gulf Coast late tonight into early Wednesday will produce scattered showers and a few t-storms. Most rain should exit by mid-morning on Wednesday as the disturbance slides to our east. After a morning start in the mid-50s, highs tomorrow should rebound to near 70° as the stalled front lifts inland as a warm front.

WPC Precipitation Forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 7, through morning of Sunday, Dec. 12 (WAFB)

Scattered showers and a few t-storms will remain possible on Thursday and Friday, but the bigger story may be surging temperatures to end the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s on Thursday and should be near-record levels by Friday as they top out in the low 80s.

Euro Model Forecast for Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 a.m. (WAFB)

Our next cold front is slated to arrive on Saturday, bringing a return of good rain chances. Look for a 70%-80% chance of showers and t-storms, with highs topping out in the mid-70s before the front moves through. The severe weather potential looks relatively low at this point, but a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. In terms of rainfall, most of us should see an additional 0.5″-1.5″ through Saturday, although locally higher amounts will be possible.

10-Day Weather Forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 7, through Thursday, Dec. 16 (WAFB)

Cooler and drier weather returns on Sunday in the wake of that next front ... And it looks as though a drier pattern will settle in for much of next week, with temperatures gradually moderating with time.

