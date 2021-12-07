Ask the Expert
Lawmakers shoot down LDH’s vaccine proposal

By Chris Rosato
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “It should be left up to the parents” argued hundreds of people speaking out today against the Department of Health’s proposal to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students 16 and up.

LDH suggested the requirement for both public and private schools. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder along with other Republicans on the committee think the action is unlawful.

“They simply do not have the authority to do what they are proposing,” said the Speaker.

With the pressure on, lawmakers shared their opinions. Not only as lawmakers, but as citizens and parents.

“While getting the vaccine for myself was a very easy decision, getting it for my son was a really hard one for me to make,” said Republican State Representative Laurie Schlegel.

“I have not received one phone call, I have not received one email that asked me to support that rule,” said Representative Debbie Villio, also a Republican.

Some of the state’s top doctors faced questions from the Health and Welfare committee about both the fiscal and overall ramifications if the mandate were to go through.

Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Health Department said he does not view this as a mandate.

“I don’t believe this is a mandate, anyone can opt out as I said,” said Dr. Kanter.

The committee took issue with his statement asking why require it if students can opt out and not just recommend the shot like they do with the flu shots.

After hearing from all the parents the committee voted 13-2 in a bipartisan rejection of LDH’s proposal.

