‘We’ll probably see him in court,’ battle far from over in school vaccine requirement debate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A committee of state lawmakers voted Monday, Dec. 6 that they do not want the Louisiana Department of Health adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of shots students must have to go to class.

But, this isn’t the end of the debate.

A spokeswoman for the governor said regardless of this hearing, LDH still has the authority to add the FDA approved vaccines to a child’s school immunization schedule.

But some parents are vowing to fight back.

They were part of a sea of red at the House Health and Welfare Committee Meeting.

“There’s a difference in an adult taking that decision versus forcing it on our children,” said Angie Darnell, a parent from Bossier City.

Parents like Darnell testified against the proposal to add COVID shots to the list of required immunizations for some students.

Darnell did so even after her father died from complications associated with COVID-19, right before Thanksgiving last year.

“He was pro-choice, he was a patriot, and he believed it was something each person should take into consideration, do their own research,” said Darnell.

The committee ultimately rejected the proposal 13-2. But, it wasn’t a party line vote by any means.

“I don’t care whether you’re Republican, Democrat, chicken catcher whatever. What I believe, I believe. I just don’t want to go overboard on this thing,” said State Rep. Kenny Cox (D), District 23.

Under the proposal, the vaccines would only be required for students 16 and up.

LDH’s Dr. Joseph Kanter said exemptions are available, and the proposal is not a mandate.

“Vaccines are our single best tool we have to fight back,” said Kanter.

But, this issue is far from settled.

“I’m going to say, it’s out of our hands now, we’ve done everything we’re supposed to do,” said State Rep. Larry Bagley (R), chairman of the committee.

“This is how you ensure that bad policies stay on the shelf,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R).

The governor has indicated he will override the committee’s decision and move forward with adding the shots to the required list of vaccines.

Landry had this response to that notion..

“Well, we’ll probably see him in court,” said Landry.

The governor’s office said Louisiana has a lot of opt-outs for parents who do not want to vaccinate their kids, and those options will still be available if a COVID shot is added to the immunization schedule.

“As the governor said on Friday, he supports adding the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule and, barring a recommendation from public health experts, his opinion would not change,” said a spokeswoman in a statement on Monday.

“Also, as LDH testified today in the hearing, the department absolutely has the authority to add this vaccine to the immunization schedule, despite the misinformation presented today at the legislature. This vaccine is safe, it is effective and it is easily accessible across the state. Louisiana has some of the broadest opt-outs for parents who do not want to vaccinate their children, including health, religious, and philosophical reasons. None of that will change when this vaccine is added to the immunization schedule,” she added.

