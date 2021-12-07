How to keep your decorated home safe this holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although fire safety may not be at the top of your list when it comes to holidays decorations this time of year, fires caused by seasonal décor happen more than you think.

The National Fire Protection Association estimates that fire departments in the US respond to about 790 home fires per year that began with decorations, excluding Christmas trees, from 2015 to 2019.

Here are some tips from the Baton Rouge Fire Department:

Keep your tree watered. The drier the tree, the faster it burns.

Ensure your Christmas tree lights are not damaged and avoid leaving them on overnight.

Don’t put your tree in front of a doorway or front of a window. That could be a means of escape and could block you and your family from getting out of the home.

Plug tree lights directly into the wall rather than using extension cords or surge protectors, which can cause fires if overloaded.

Never put candles or heater sources near the tree.

