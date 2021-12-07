Help available to dementia patients’ caregivers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Just a few days ago, police found a 75-year-old woman dead in a drain in Shreveport.

Authorities say Daisy Walker had dementia.

Today, KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis spoke with Dr. Elizabeth Disbrow about the toll this illness can take on patients and caregivers alike.

“The biggest issue, I think, is the physical toll that it takes on you to be constantly vigilant,” said Disbrow, director of the Center for Brain Health at LSU Health Shreveport.

“It’s incredibly stressful, wandering off, leaving food on the stove. You can’t take a shower without worrying that something disastrous is going to happen.”

