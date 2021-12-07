Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

FEMA: $29.7 million approved in COVID-19-related funeral costs in La. as of Dec. 6

In Louisiana, there have been 6,816 applications, $29,759,432 million approved, and 4,338...
In Louisiana, there have been 6,816 applications, $29,759,432 million approved, and 4,338 awards, according to FEMA.(WAFB)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Monday, FEMA said it has approved $29.7 million in COVID-19-related funeral costs in Louisiana since Jan. 20, 2020.

According to FEMA, as of Dec. 6, 2021, it has provided over $1.47 billion to nearly 226,000 people to assist with COVID-19-related funeral costs for deaths occurring on or after Jan. 20, 2020.

In Louisiana, there have been 6,816 applications, $29,759,432 million approved, and 4,338 awards, according to FEMA.

Eligibility determinations are not driven by state/location; instead, they are based on when the applicant submits all required documentation, FEMA said.

FEMA said “applications” in its state by state breakdown reflects the number of individuals who called to begin the assistance process.

The full breakdown from FEMA can be found HERE.

Applicants can apply by calling 844-684-6333 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, and multilingual services are available. Additional information can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility

Latest News

The University of Tennessee's College of Engineering and Genesis Neuroscience Clinic are...
Help available to dementia patients’ caregivers
LDH Vaccines
Lawmakers shoot down LDH’s vaccine proposal
Lots of people showed up for a Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee meeting held to...
Health and Welfare Committee rejects LDH’s vaccine proposal for most school children
Health & Welfare Committee rejects LDH proposal that would require COVID-19 vaccine for some...
Health & Welfare Committee rejects LDH proposal that would require COVID-19 vaccine for some students