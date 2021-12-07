Armed robber receives 109-year sentence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man convicted of robbing a UPS worker in December of 2020 was sentenced to 109 years this week by a Livingston district court judge, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux

On Monday, Dec. 6, Judge Charlotte Foster sentenced Jeremy McDavis, 34, to a maximum sentence of 104 years for armed robbery with a firearm, five years for aggravated flight from an officer, and four years for the possession of heroin. McDavis’ sentence for heroin possession is allowed to run concurrent.

During sentencing, Foster said McDavis was a career criminal who had just gotten off parole earlier in 2020.

During court on Oct. 13, Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall said McDavis forced a UPS driver to transfer multiple packages into his car after waving a semi-automatic weapon. He sped away after Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene. Deputies pursued McDavis for several miles until he crashed his vehicle into a ditch off 4-H Club Road. Deputies found packages, the gun, a mask and gloves in the car, as well as a small amount of heroin.

Deputies' several mile pursuit of Jeremy McDavis ends with him crashing his car, which is filled with packages taken from a UPS worker, into a ditch off 4-H Road in Livingston in December of 2020. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Livingston Parish jury found McDavis guilty after deliberating for less than an hour, according to officials.

Perrilloux said he was pleased with the sentence. He added that it was a very appropriate punishment considering the defendant’s lengthy criminal history and the extreme danger involved with the facts of this crime.

