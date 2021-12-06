YOUR MONEY: 5 best things to buy in December 2021

(UNDATED) - Your budget may be tight this month, so Retailmenot.com is trying to help you save some money.

RetailMeNot uses internal discount data to calculate the average discounts December shoppers can expect in popular categories.

The first category may surprise you but it’s advantageous for procrastinators. There’s actually an opportunity to save on Christmas gifts.

As the month wears on, retailers want to offload gift items so they’re not left on the shelves come January. If you’re comfortable shopping in stores and flexible about what you want to gift, you can find discounted gifts if you wait till the last minute.

RetailMeNot said the top items to snag deals on are toys, board games, general stocking stuffers, plush blankets, small countertop appliances, smartwatches, and smart home devices.

The next category is for people who appreciate the finer things in life. You can save up to 23 percent on designer clothing. Stores like Dillard’s, Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, and NET-A-PORTER usually host year-end sales events.

Third, the RetailMeNot team found savings worth up to 27 percent off on electronics. December is a good time to track the prices of Amazon devices, smartwatches or fitness trackers, and gaming systems.

You can also find deals on health and beauty items, especially stocking stuffers like perfume and gift sets. Sephora, Ulta, and department stores are expected to offer good deals on such items.

Finally, you can save up to 25 percent off on food and entertainment. Keep a close eye on weekly circulars for savings on champagne, seasonal food items, and more.

Target has a particularly great weekly ad for savers. The retailer is known for throwing in free gift cards with select grocery purchases.

This is also a great opportunity to buy gift cards. Restaurants and retailers offer deals where they throw in free $5 or $10 gift cards when you buy a gift certificate.

