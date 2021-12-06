Ask the Expert
Southern University names Eric Dooley as new head football coach

Eric Dooley
Eric Dooley(Southern University Athletics)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has named Eric Dooley as the new head coach of its football team.

Dooley was announced as the coach of the Jaguars on Monday, Dec. 6, two days after coaching his former team, Prairie View A&M, in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championship.

He replaces interim coach Jason Rollins. The Jaguars finished 4-7 on the season and lost to Grambling State in the 2021 Bayou Classic.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

