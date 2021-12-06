Runners compete in Tiger 10K

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 4th annual Our Lady of the Lake Tiger 10K ended on Sunday, Dec. 5 with LSU alumni, students, faculty and fans crossing the 50-yard line in Tiger Stadium.

Participants then slapped the WIN bar like LSU legends Billy Cannon and Joe Burrow did during their football playing days.

“To be able to run through the tunnel into Death Valley, hear your name over the PA system, and touch the WIN bar is a dream for Tiger fans everywhere,” said Mike Wattigny, racing marketing director of FRESHJUNKIE.

During the Tiger 10K, participants raced through a scenic course through LSU’s campus that included going around the LSU Lakes, Baton Rouge Beach, Sorority Row and down Dalrymple Drive. Runners passed notable sites, such as the LSU Law Center, Student Union, Parade Grounds, the Bell Tower, Campus Quad and the Indian Mounds.

The Billy Cannon 5K and a kids 1-mile race gave participants of any age or ability the opportunity to complete their journey into Death Valley by stepping on the hallowed grounds of Tiger Stadium, crossing the 50-yard line and slapping the WIN bar.

Runners celebrated their achievement with a post-race party complete with music, cold beer and classic Louisiana dishes.

The event was held in partnership with LSU Athletics.

