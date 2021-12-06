Fire destroys Prairieville home

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Prairieville family was able to escape a fire at their home early Sunday, Dec. 5.

The two-alarm fire engulfed a home on Rustling Oak Drive just before 3 a.m, officials said.

Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department responded, along with some help from the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Karen James said the home is a total loss and the Red Cross was notified to assist the family.

No injuries were reported.

Two St. Amant firefighters also responded to help put out the flames.

