Man believes wife's death could be related to deer meat

LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases
LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases(KNOE)
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -An Ouachita Parish woman died from Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease in 2020. It left her husband searching for answers and a year later, he discovered her symptoms were similar to a disease found in deer called Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD causes blindness, the inability to walk and to eat.

“We were married 47 years and she died four days after our 47th anniversary. Now in the studies that I’ve done, it’s possible to transmit Chronic Wasting Disease to humans,” said Jeff Holloway, a West Monroe Resident.

The CDC says there is no evidence that CWD can infect humans. The Deer Program Manager with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the disease could live in deer for more than a year without any symptoms. He says the community should get their deer tested for CWD. He also says if deer test positive, don’t eat the meat.

“Again, in most cases, hunters will be unaware. That’s kind of the importance of surveillance. We’ve been conducting surveillance since 2002, we’ve tested over 12,000 deer in Louisiana,” said Johnathan Bordelon, the Deer Program Manager at Louisiana Department of Wildlife.

Officials say they haven’t found a positive case of CWD in Louisiana. Click here if you would like to find out how to get your deer tested.

