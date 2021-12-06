LSU cracks AP Top 25 for first time this season
LSU Men’s Basketball
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The undefeated LSU men’s basketball team has climbed into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.
AP TOP 25
1. Purdue 8-0 (61)
2. Baylor 8-0
3. Duke 7-1
4. UCLA 8-1
5. Gonzaga 7-2
6. Villanova 6-2
7. Texas 6-1
8. Kansas 6-1
9. Alabama 7-1
10. Kentucky 6-1
11. Arizona 7-0
12. Arkansas 8-0
13. Tennessee 6-1
14. Houston 7-1
15. UConn 8-1
16. Southern Cal 8-0
17. Iowa St. 8-0
18. Auburn 7-1
19. Michigan St. 7-2
20. Florida 6-1
21. Ohio St. 6-2
22. Wisconsin 7-1
23. Seton Hall 7-1
24. BYU 7-1
25. LSU 8-0
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.