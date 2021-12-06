LSU cracks AP Top 25 for first time this season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The undefeated LSU men’s basketball team has climbed into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.

AP TOP 25

1. Purdue 8-0 (61)

2. Baylor 8-0

3. Duke 7-1

4. UCLA 8-1

5. Gonzaga 7-2

6. Villanova 6-2

7. Texas 6-1

8. Kansas 6-1

9. Alabama 7-1

10. Kentucky 6-1

11. Arizona 7-0

12. Arkansas 8-0

13. Tennessee 6-1

14. Houston 7-1

15. UConn 8-1

16. Southern Cal 8-0

17. Iowa St. 8-0

18. Auburn 7-1

19. Michigan St. 7-2

20. Florida 6-1

21. Ohio St. 6-2

22. Wisconsin 7-1

23. Seton Hall 7-1

24. BYU 7-1

25. LSU 8-0

