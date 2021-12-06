Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU ranked in AP Top 25 for first time in Mulkey era after upset of Iowa State

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team is now ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in two years and for the first time under head coach Kim Mulkey.

The AP ranks Mulkey’s Tigers as #24 in the country. The ranking comes after LSU upset then #14 Iowa State at home in the Maravich Center on Thursday, Dec. 2.

RELATED: LSU women’s basketball upsets No. 14 Iowa State, 69-60

Iowa State has dropped one spot to #15.

The Tigers are 6-1 on the season in Mulkey’s first year with LSU.

LSU hosts Texas Southern at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Maravich Center.

The last time the Tigers were ranked in the AP Top 25 was December 2019 under former coach Nikki Fargas.

RELATED: LSU cracks AP Top 25 for first time this season

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility

Latest News

LSU Men's Basketball
LSU cracks AP Top 25 for first time this season
LSU women's basketball handed the Cyclones their first loss of the season.
LSU women’s basketball upsets No. 14 Iowa State, 69-60
Lady Tigers celebrate win over Iowa State.
LSU celebration, reaction to win over No. 14 Iowa State
LSU men's basketball beats Ohio.
LSU men’s basketball remains undefeated with 66-51 win over Ohio