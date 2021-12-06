‘Live Vape Free’ tool aimed to help teens quit vaping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Researchers are finding that more young adults have been struggling with mental health since the start of the pandemic. Since then, more teens have picked up vapes to help with their mental state.

Officials have created a tool to help.

“Since 2015 the use of e-cigarettes among youth have increased and have actually tripled among Louisiana youth,” Chrishelle Stipe, who is the Cessation Manager at Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living, said.

Stipe and her team at the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living and Well-Ahead Louisiana are bringing the tool to where teens spend lots of their time: their phones.

“They receive text messages from my quit coach there engaged in easy powerful activities, videos quizzes, self-assessments helping them to assess why they actually make anything,” said Stipe.

Anyone 13 to 17-years-old can use the Live Vape Free tool by texting “VAPEFREE” to 873373 and answering a few questions.

From there you will have access to a quit coach who can provide guidance to help you along your quit journey.

“First, really identify why you need to quit,” said Stipe. “Tips and strategies and figuring out what your triggers are.”

She said to figure out what you can do besides vape at that moment.

And if you’re not ready Stipe said to still text that number to learn more. She said it will take you to the next level to stop vaping.

